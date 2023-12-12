Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) is Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,529 shares during the period. Merus makes up 4.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Merus worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.