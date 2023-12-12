Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 351,982 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 4.2% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $265,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $835.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

