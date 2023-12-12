Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Shares of META stock opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

