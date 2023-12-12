Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.37% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $106,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,112.50 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,050.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,179.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

