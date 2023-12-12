MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273,025 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of MGIC Investment worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

MTG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 175,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,298. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

