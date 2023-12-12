Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 1.1% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

