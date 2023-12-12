Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,657,030 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.