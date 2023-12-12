MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Down to $377.87

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $377.87, but opened at $368.02. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $361.97, with a volume of 23,247 shares traded.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
