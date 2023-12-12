Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 99.80 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chet Patel purchased 30,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950.69 ($37,598.15). Insiders have bought 31,311 shares of company stock worth $3,040,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.57) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mitie Group

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.