Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Cut by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after purchasing an additional 525,269,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. 870,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

