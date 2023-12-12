MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) PT Raised to $55.00 at Craig Hallum

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.
MoneyLion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. MoneyLion has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.51.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MoneyLion
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.