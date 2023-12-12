MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) PT Raised to $55.00 at Craig Hallum

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. MoneyLion has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.51.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $194,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,665.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $44,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,954,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $194,397.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,665.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

