Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MRCC stock remained flat at $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Stories

