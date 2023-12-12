Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12 on December 27th

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1219 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.0027.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.4% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $16.80.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
