Morgan Stanley Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $455.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $409.93.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $397.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.00. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $415.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

