Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TPR opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.