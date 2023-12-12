Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on January 12th

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $326.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $327.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

