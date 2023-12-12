MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($11.93) and last traded at GBX 946 ($11.88), with a volume of 102544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($10.80).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

The stock has a market cap of £154.39 million, a PE ratio of 3,874.96 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 765.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 672.61.

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £216,000 ($271,152.40). Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

