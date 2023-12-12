MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 17.4%

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 194,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 98,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

MTB Metals Trading Down 17.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metals. It holds interest in the Barbara and Surprise Creek, Red Cliff, American Creek project, Southmore, Telegraph, and Theia projects. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

