Mueller Water Products (MWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA remained flat at $13.79 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,044. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,042,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 109,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,899,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,426,000 after buying an additional 154,896 shares in the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

