Naama Halevi-Davidov Sells 6,900 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $12,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,253.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Naama Halevi-Davidov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,620 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $13,639.80.

On Monday, December 4th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 9,452 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $16,541.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,770 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $9,982.10.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,940 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $11,936.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 1,260 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,192.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,794 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $14,029.20.

On Monday, November 13th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,591 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $4,534.25.

NASDAQ KLTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,433. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $248.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.76. Kaltura, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.27.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kaltura in the first quarter worth $28,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

