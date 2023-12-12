Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Position Raised by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 239.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Nabors Industries comprises 0.6% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Nabors Industries worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,071. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $732.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.