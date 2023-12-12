Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.64

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.64 and last traded at $76.69, with a volume of 24212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $736.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.66.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

