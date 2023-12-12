Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $87.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $82.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.44% from the company’s previous close.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $33,540.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,206,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $54,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,284.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $33,540.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,206,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,506. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 98.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Natera by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Natera by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

