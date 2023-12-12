Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09.

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.