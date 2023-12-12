Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Neogen worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $40,445.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,585.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

