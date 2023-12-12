Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.