Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

