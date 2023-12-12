Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

