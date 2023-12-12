Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.