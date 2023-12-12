Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 182.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,166 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $969,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 475,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 196,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NRO opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.