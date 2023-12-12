Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

NMRA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

NMRA stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.46. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). On average, analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,786,769 shares of company stock valued at $61,619,187 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,870,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

