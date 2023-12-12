New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.59.

NGD stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

