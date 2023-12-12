New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.05

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $82.67, with a volume of 366349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

