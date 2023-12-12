Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Position Trimmed by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC decreased its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,024 shares during the quarter. Nextdoor comprises 0.9% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.11% of Nextdoor worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIND traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 577,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

KIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nextdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KIND

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.