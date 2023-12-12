Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Holdings Trimmed by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,679 shares during the quarter. Nextracker makes up 4.1% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,912,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 646,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.95.

Nextracker Price Performance

Nextracker stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

