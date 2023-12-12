Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,587 shares during the period. Nextracker comprises approximately 0.9% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of Nextracker worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,384,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Nextracker by 10.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth about $2,126,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.95.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

