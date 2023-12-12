Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.22. 3,267,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,260,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

