Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.710-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 466,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $830.98 million for the quarter. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

