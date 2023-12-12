Northcoast Research Upgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Buy

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

