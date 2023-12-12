Northern Venture Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern Venture Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.73) on Tuesday. Northern Venture Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 60.54 ($0.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.71 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.05.

Get Northern Venture Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deborah Hudson bought 79,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £50,276.52 ($63,113.88). Company insiders own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.