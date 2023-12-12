Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,609 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises about 7.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after buying an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 583,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 1,724,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,296,085. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

