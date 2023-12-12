NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

