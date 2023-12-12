Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 0.4% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.50.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

