Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 654,153 shares of company stock worth $24,127,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.7 %

NTNX opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

