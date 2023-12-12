Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Boosted by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 411.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Nutanix makes up approximately 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,153 shares of company stock worth $24,127,999. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

