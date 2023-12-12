Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,466 shares during the period. Nuvalent comprises approximately 1.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Nuvalent worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.7 %

NUVL opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.39. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,946,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at $93,946,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.