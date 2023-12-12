Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUW stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 13,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

