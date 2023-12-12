Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 6,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

