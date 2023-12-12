Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,716. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.