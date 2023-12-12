Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JCE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $14.90.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
