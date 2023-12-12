Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JCE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 131,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.