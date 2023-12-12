Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JGH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,415. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

