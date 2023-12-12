Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JGH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,415. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.