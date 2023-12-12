Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $10.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

